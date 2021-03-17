How St. Patrick’s Day in the U.S. came to be

(WQOW) - For centuries people have celebrated St. Patrick's Day, but how did we get from a Catholic holiday to shamrocks and green beer?

UW-Eau Claire history lecturer Margaret Weber said St. Patrick's Day has been especially celebrated by Catholics in Ireland, as St. Patrick is one of the island's patron saints.



In the United States, it was celebrated even before the Revolutionary War, but even more so when America's Irish population grew dramatically as people left Ireland due to the potato famine in the mid 1800s.

Those immigrants who were now finding a new home looked at the holiday as a source of pride for where they came from, and to this day people use it to celebrate and be proud of Irish heritage.

"We have all these immigrants, mostly teenagers that are cut off from kinship networks and old communities, and they're looking for new communities and new rituals and we begin to see St. Patrick's Day sort of emerge as an important event of Irish identity in America," Weber said.

And some of our typical imagery associated with St. Patrick's Day comes from the saint himself who is always depicted wearing green and holding a shamrock.