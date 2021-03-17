French court to rule on firefighters accused of raping teen

PARIS (AP) — France’s top court is ruling Wednesday in a case involving three firefighters accused of repeatedly raping a girl when she was between 13 and 15 years old. The case has helped fuel efforts to set a legal age of sexual consent. A lower court downgraded the charges to sexual assault, which carries a lesser potential prison term. The firefighters’ lawyer has said the sexual activity was consensual. The victim’s lawyers want the charges reclassified as rape, arguing that the French justice system doesn’t do enough to protect a child from sexual violence by adults.