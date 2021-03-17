France’s Sarkozy faces new trial over 2012 campaign finance

PARIS (AP) — French former President Nicolas Sarkozy is going on trial again. Two weeks after being found guilty of corruption in a separate case, Sarkozy faces new allegations related to the illegal financing of his 2012 presidential campaign. That campaign was unsuccessful and he lost to Socialist Francois Holland. The trial scheduled to start Wednesday is likely to be quickly suspended and postponed to a later date as as one of the defense lawyers has been hospitalized with COVID-19. The 66-year-old Sarkozy was president from 2007 to 2012. He faces allegations his failed 2012 campaign spent almost twice the maximum amount allowed by law.