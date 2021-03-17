For Biden, questions about Cuomo grow harder to ignore

NEW YORK (AP) — The growing calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign are testing President Joe Biden’s relentless effort to avoid the day-to-day distractions of the political world as he tries to navigate a historic confluence of crises. Biden’s team has been trying to sell its $1.9 trillion COVID relief package to the public. But Biden has in recent days been pulled into the debate over the fate of the governor who became the national face of his party’s pandemic response a year ago. The pressure on Biden grew last week when most of New York’s congressional delegation, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, called on Cuomo to step aside.