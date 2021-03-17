Florida bill seeks to block trans athletes from girls’ teams

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Transgender women and girls couldn’t play on girls’ and women’s school sports teams under a bill passed by a Florida House committee. The bill was approved by a 13-4 vote Wednesday. It would require that anyone participating in girls’ and women’s sports at the K-12 and college level be biologically eligible to do so. If challenged, they would have to get confirmation from a health care provider that they are female. That could include a doctor examining their genitals. Democrats say the proposal discriminates against transgender people. Republican lawmakers across the nation are pushing for similar bans, though supporters largely haven’t been able to cite examples of transgender students’ participation causing problems.