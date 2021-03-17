FEMA to reimburse COVID victims funerals

(CNN) — FEMA is going to be reimbursing families of coronavirus victims for funeral expenses.

The agency posted a message on it’s website about the assistance effort.

According to the posting, FEMA has $2 Billion for reimbursements. The funds are for individuals and households for COVID-19 related funeral expenses included between January 20th and December 31st of 2020.

The money comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

FEMA says it will set up a funeral assistance program and work with various groups to help with outreach to communities and families.

The agency will release final guidance to potential applicants soon, and encourages those who have COVID-19 funeral expenses to gather and keep documentation.

