EXPLAINER: What’s the Senate filibuster and why change it?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are debating changes to the filibuster. President Joe Biden said the Senate should operate like it did in the “old days,” with senators forced to stand up and speak all day and night if they plan to object to his legislative agenda. It’s an idea backed by some Senate Democrats eager to change filibuster rules to advance Biden’s agenda. But Republicans are warning Democrats off any changes. It takes 51 votes to change the Senate rules, a tall order at most times but especially in the now evenly split 50-50 Senate.