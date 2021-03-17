Ex-Vatican altar boy testifies in seminary sex abuse trial

ROME (AP) — A former Vatican altar boy has testified that an older seminarian would come into his bed at night to perform a sexual act on him in the Vatican’s youth seminary. The accuser, identified only as L.G., testified for the first time Wednesday in the Vatican’s criminal courtroom. It’s the the first-ever case to go to trial alleging sexual abuse within the Vatican walls, among the altar boys who serve at papal Masses in St. Peter’s Basilica. L.G. says the initial shock of the molestation gave way to resignation because he was afraid he would be sent home.