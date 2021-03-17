Eau Claire still about a foot below average on winter snow despite 3.3″ this week

After the morning snow, temperatures managed to warm into the 40s in most places and as warm as 47 in Eau Claire. Temps are still in the 40s this evening, but start to cool down as the sun sets per usual. Lows will drop to around 30 by tomorrow morning under a mostly clear sky.

St. Patrick's Day of 2021 was the second day in a row with snow. Eau Claire picked up 0.7" today and 2.6" Monday night into Tuesday morning for a three day total of 3.3 inches. Combined with the 0.1" from March 1, snow in March is up to 3.4" which is almost two inches below the March to date average.

The snow today also pushed Eau Claire up past the 30" mark on the winter so far, which is nearly a foot below average to date and 16.8" below Eau Claire's total winter average of 47.0". In an average year, Eau Claire averages just another 5.4" between now and the end of April.

Western Wisconsin is now clear of precipitation and the clouds are quickly clearing this evening.

The rain and snow with a northern edge now stretching from southern Wisconsin into Michigan is a part of the same low pressure system producing multiple tornadoes in the deep south today, with more to come this evening and possibly again tomorrow further east into Georgia and the Carolinas.

Back in Wisconsin, a quiet weather pattern is setting up that includes plenty of sunshine that'll last at least into Saturday. Temps will vary a bit with lows in the 20s to near 30 for the next few days and highs climbing all the way to the mid 50s.

Temps near or above 60 return Saturday and Sunday with clouds building back in Sunday ahead of rain chances that begin late Sunday and last on and off through at least the first half of next week.