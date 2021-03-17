Critics say rail facility bailout would help Hoeven’s bank

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Republican-led Legislature is considering giving $10 million to a Minot intermodal rail facility. It’s a move backers say will reduce shipping costs and increase markets for the state’s farm products and other commodities. Opponents argue the funding proposed for the long-troubled and financially distressed facility is nothing more than a taxpayer bailout for banks, one of which is partly owned by Republican U.S. Sen. John Hoeven. The legislation seeks to provide $1.8 million for track improvements and $8.2 million that would be funneled to a trio of banks that acquired the facility through foreclosure.