New bill would allow carryout cocktails

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - It has been a difficult year for many bars and restaurants, but a new bill could help them bring in more revenue - in the form of carryout cocktails.

Today the Wisconsin State Assembly voted to pass bill AB32 - which allows restaurants and taverns to sell cocktails to-go.

The bill is meant to help hospitality businesses devastated by the pandemic.

Dino Amundson, local director of the Tavern League of Wisconsin, is hopeful the bill will bring financial success to bars and taverns.

"We've been pushing this for quite some time now," Amundson said. "I think it's positive. It's something they're doing to try to support the bars and restaurants, and give them another way to generate some revenue."

More than 30 other states and the District of Columbia have similar laws. The bill now moves on to the Wisconsin Senate.