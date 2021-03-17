Boil advisory lifted for all of Jackson, one month later

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson residents are finally able to drink the water from the tap after 30 days of boiling their water to get rid of contaminants and sometimes no water at all. Officials lifted a boil water advisory put in place in mid-February when a deep freeze wrecked their water infrastructure. The city’s 43,000 surface water connections were released from the boil advisory Wednesday. A boil notice had previously been lifted for the city’s 16,000 well water connections on March 10. Officials said cold weather froze equipment at the city’s water treatment plant, causing thousands of water customers to go weeks without water.