Blugolds look ahead to new era of UWEC baseball

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A new era for UW-Eau Claire Blugolds baseball is just beginning.

UW-Eau Claire's baseball team will take the field Saturday for the first time in 26 years. The team previously disbanded in 1995.

With a new head coach in charge, transfer students coming in from all levels of play including Division I, and a staff hungry to win, coaches and players are excited to rebuild the college program in a city with a rich baseball history.

"I think everybody in the community will just grow to love this team," said Charles Bolden, UWEC baseball's head coach. "I love the fact that we are the college team in this town. I think with the players we have and the young men that they are, how they represent themselves as well as my assistant coaches, everybody's going to love it. I think it's going to be a great experience and I think it's going to continue to grow every year."

The Blugolds will hit the diamond Saturday at UW-La Crosse in a doubleheader with games scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.