Berlin theater manager quits after harassment claims

BERLIN (AP) — The manager of a prominent Berlin theater has stepped down in the wake of accusations by women of bullying and sexual harassment. Klaus Doerr announced his resignation from the German capital’s Volksbuehne theater on Tuesday. He said that he takes “complete responsibility for the accusations against me” and was stepping down in agreement with the city government. Doerr said in a statement released by the theater: “I deeply regret it if I hurt employees with my behavior, with words or glances.” The city government’s culture minister said Monday that employees had “reported incidents of abuse of power, bullying, verbal violence and sexual harassment.”