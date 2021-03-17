Be on the lookout for suspicious activity around Lowes Creek Rd.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office is warning people in the Lowes Creek area to be on the lookout for anything suspicious after two people broke into a home on Tuesday.

The sheriff's department said on March 16 at 4 p.m. two people "forcefully opened" the front door of a home on Lowes Creek Road, south of Cedar Road, and were going through things in the home. That is when they were met by a 13-year-old who had just gotten home from school. So, the suspects ran.

The teen said the suspect vehicle was a black Cadillac-type vehicle with tinted windows.

If you live in that area and see anything suspicious you are asked to call detectives at 715-839-5102.