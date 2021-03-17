Australian police boss suggests app to prove sexual consent

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A senior Australian policeman has suggested a phone app be developed to document sexual consent in a bid to improve conviction rates in sex crime cases .New South Wales state Police Commissioner Mick Muller says dating apps have brought couples together and the same technology could also provide clarity on the question of consent. Fuller says the number of sexual assaults reported in Australia’s most populous state was increasing while a prosecution success rate of only 2% stemming from those reports shows the system is failing. Responses to the consent app suggestion have been largely negative or skeptical.