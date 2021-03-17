Skip to Content

Atlanta-area shootings leave 8 dead, many of Asian descent

7:27 am NewsTop Stories

ATLANTA (AP) — A series of shootings at three Atlanta area massage parlors left eight people dead and raised fears that the attack was yet another hate crime against people of Asian descent.

Police arrested Robert Aaron Long and said the motive for the Tuesday night shootings wasn’t immediately known, though many of the victims were women of Asian descent.

Four of the dead were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in a Cherokee County strip mall. Four more were shot at massage parlors in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood. Authorities haven’t specified charges.

Katie Phernetton

Katie Phernetton is one of the Daybreak morning anchors.

She joined News 18 in August of 2018 after working as a reporter for five years in the Green Bay market. Born and raised in Green Bay, she prides herself in being a cheesehead through and through.

More Stories

Skip to content