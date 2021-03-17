Atlanta-area shootings leave 8 dead, many of Asian descent

ATLANTA (AP) — A series of shootings at three Atlanta area massage parlors left eight people dead and raised fears that the attack was yet another hate crime against people of Asian descent.

Police arrested Robert Aaron Long and said the motive for the Tuesday night shootings wasn’t immediately known, though many of the victims were women of Asian descent.

Four of the dead were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in a Cherokee County strip mall. Four more were shot at massage parlors in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood. Authorities haven’t specified charges.