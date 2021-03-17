Asian shares slip ahead of Fed’s view on US economic outlook

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares fell in muted trading as world markets cautiously awaited the U.S. central bank’s latest assessment on the economy. Benchmarks in Japan, China, South Korea and Australia had slight declines. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest economic and interest rate projections are expected later in the day. Economists expect Fed Chair Jerome Powell will try to convince jittery financial markets that the central bank can continue providing support without igniting inflation. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s comments about China, while visiting Japan and South Korea, also dampened regional sentiments. Wall Street indexes closed mostly lower.