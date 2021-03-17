Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks

Asian Americans were already worn down by a year of pandemic-fueled racist attacks when a white gunman was charged with attacking three Atlanta-area massage parlors and killing eight people, most of them Asian women. Hundreds of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders turned to social media to air their anger, sadness, fear and hopelessness. Many were outraged that the suspect was not immediately charged with hate crimes. Authorities say 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long told police the attack was not racially motivated. He claimed that he targeted the spas because of a “sex addiction.” Six of the seven slain women were identified as Asian.