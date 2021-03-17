AP source: Vikings agree to deal with CB Patrick Peterson

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $10 million with eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson. A person with knowledge of the negotiations speaking on condition of anonymity because the team had yet to announce the deal confirmed it to The Associated Press. Peterson is a three-time All-Pro pick. He has played the last 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and never missed a game for injury. His only career absences came in 2019, with a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.