AP source: RB Jamaal Williams agrees to sign with Lions

A person familiar with the situation says running back Jamaal Williams has agreed to sign with the Detroit Lions. The person spoke Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal. Reports say the unrestricted free agent agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million contract. Williams provides a boost for a backfield that includes D’Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson. Green Bay drafted Williams out of BYU in the fourth round in 2017.