Always Adapting: Local businesses looking to bounce back after year of COVID

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One year ago, Chippewa Valley businesses were buzzing. Today, they are working to bounce back after a year of hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Goat Coffee House

"When that hit back in March, It was a little scary," said Ryan Bembnister, owner of The Goat Coffee House in Eau Claire.

The Goat Coffee House closed in late March, but opened back up in mid-August, adjusting to new orders including limits on capacity.

It's no question Ryan and his wife, Laura, have had to roll with the pandemic punches. In late March, the coffee house wished their Goat Family well and closed their doors.

"A lot of people were scared to go out and things like that," Bembnister said. "And that was a big concern of ours too with our employees. We have a lot of regulars down here, especially older folks, so we really wanted to mindful of the safety concerns for them."

In mid-August, the Water Street location opened back up for business. Then, Bembnister said it was like piecing together a puzzle for 4 months, whether that was switching to takeout only, or adjusting to new capacity limits. They even expanded the back.

"It was a 10-week project. We used Market and Johnson, who were awesome," said Bembnister. "We had everything laid out on the outside walls everywhere, so nobody is close together."

Bembnister said it was a project that wouldn't of happened if it weren't for the pandemic.

"I know it was horrible timing for everybody, but it was good timing for something like this to happen."

Randy's Family Restaurant

"'In two hours, you're shutting down. You're not allowed to open the doors.' That was a huge shock for us," said Amy Cope, co-owner of Randy's Family Restaurant in Eau Claire.

Randy's had a difficult time adjusting to takeout. They even closed for 2 weeks due to a COVID exposure, but the community continued to support the struggling business.

In March of 2020, Cope had to make some difficult phone calls.

"You're supporting so many families here, you've got so many people that work for you, and now I've got to make these phone calls and let people know that they're laid off," Cope said.

To stay afloat during those first few months of the shutdown, Randy's had to figure out a system.

"We've always done takeout, but not anything like we do now," Cope said.

The restaurant would actually slide meals under the door to prevent customers from coming into the building.

"But just coming up with that system, the packaging, and then there was a shortage of to-go containers themselves. You know, people joke about being low on toilet paper, but we were low on to-go containers."

However, takeout wasn't enough to support the business and its employees. So, it was a relief when after two months, the business was allowed to open with limited capacity. And they were ready.

Servers are equipped with masks, dine-in customers are distanced and there is also constant cleaning. The restaurant even shortened its hours and went from six days a week to five. But the blows kept coming.

"We had some people who were exposed [ to COVID-19] and came back positive," Cope said.

That caused a complete shutdown for two weeks. However, that closure didn't deter customers.

"Our customers have been a loyal supporting system," said Cope.

"I think that week that we opened up, it was one of our busiest weeks just because of customer support and saying we're here for you guys," Cope said.

Shanghai Bistro

Shanghai Bistro is a perfect example of what the support of a community can do.

"We really weren't sure what to do, because it was shut down," said Henry Chan, co-owner of Shanghai Bistro. "We do a lot of takeout and delivery, that's a normal part of our business. So, we decided we'll just shift only to delivery and pickup because that's what we can do."

Shanghai Bistro turned to social media to call on the community for support. The community followed through. The restaurant was busier than they had ever been with takeout orders.

So, they took to social media, asking for the Chippewa Valley's support.

"We saw people come in. It was instantly," Chan said. "And without the customers, we wouldn't be here, the staff wouldn't have their jobs."

The support didn't stop there.

"The locals that came and picked up orders, they were tipping our staff phenomenal," Chan said.

Because of that boost in business, Shanghai Bistro was able to bring all of its staff back, but in different positions, for example, helping with takeout and prepping orders.

To add to their bottom line, they even launched a second restaurant, a ghost kitchen, out of Shanghai bistro called Hongdae Korean Eats. Chan said it's going well.

"Thank you"

Shanghai Bistro, Randy's Family Restaurant and The Goat Coffee House have found their own ways to adapt during this pandemic, but the one thing that helped each business survive was the community.

"This restaurant has been here since 1987, and the family, we've never experienced anything like this before," Chan said. "But because of the local customers that keep us open, it's a big thank you from all of us."

"We would not be on this corner of MacArthur and Craig Road without our customers," Cope said. "Our customers have been a loyal supporting system."

"Thank you so much for coming in and supporting us during the lock down and afterwards. It is so appreciated, thank you," Bembnister said.

