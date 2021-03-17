‘A moving moment.’ Grandma prescribed a post-vaccine hug

NEW YORK (AP) — For Laura Shaw Frank, seeing her mother hug her daughter for the first time since the onset of the pandemic was a light at the end of the tunnel. Frank’s mother and daughter hugged for the first time last week after they were fully vaccinated. A note from the family doctor gave Evelyn Shaw the all clear to hug her 23-year-old granddaughter Ateret once they had been vaccinated. Frank said coming together as a family during religious holidays is the next challenge. After that, the family dreams of Broadway — but only if her mother will be safe.