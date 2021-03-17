A mad scientist in the music studio, this Starrah is rising

NEW YORK (AP) — Freshly minted Grammy-winning songwriter Starrah has long helped others be stars. Now it’s her turn to shine. The hitmaker for the likes of Drake, Rihanna, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Nicki Minaj, Halsey and Katy Perry is releasing her debut full-length album this month. It’s a natural extension for the self-taught studio prodigy. The 13-track “Longest Interlude” showcases her command of R&B, hip-hop and pop skills, all delivered in an achingly personal collection she likens to opening her diary. Starrah has tapped some musical royalty for producing help, including James Blake, Skrillex, Boi1da and Nile Rogers.