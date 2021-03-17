2 jurors dropped from Chauvin trial after $27M settlement

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has dismissed two jurors who had been seated for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd’s death. Judge Peter Cahill on Wednesday recalled seven jurors for fresh questioning after the city last week announced a $27 million settlement with Floyd’s family. Former officer Derek Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, requested the recall. Nelson called the timing of the announcement in the middle of jury selection “profoundly disturbing to the defense” and “not fair.” He also has requested a delay in the trial, which Cahill is considering. Cahill has set opening statements for March 29 at the earliest, but dismissal of some of the jurors already seated could imperil that timeline.