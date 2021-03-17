$53.3 million development proposed for Cannery District

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - More housing is in the works for downtown Eau Claire, and it will further the development of the Cannery District.

Wednesday morning, P&R companies from Duluth pitched their proposal to the city redevelopment authority. The proposed plan is a $53.3 million project consists of two five-story buildings on Oxford Avenue.

Both buildings combined will provide 10,000 square feet of retail space on the lower levels and 240 apartments on the upper levels.

Eau Claire Economic Development Manager Aaron White said this type of development is exactly what the city has been looking for.

"We were hoping to find some combination of mixed-use development, so a project that would bring in some commercial space as well as residential," White said. "We were looking for projects that were interested in carrying on some of the same architectural themes that have been the start of the Cannery District. The designs they're carrying forward fits very well with that."

White said the contractor wants to begin construction as soon as possible. So, after a 90-day negotiation period between P&R and the Eau Claire RDA, a formal development agreement and a land proposal will be drafted, with White predicting construction to begin within the next year or so.