2 missing after Southern California fireworks explosion

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are seeking to identify the bodies of two people killed in a huge fireworks explosion in a Southern California neighborhood. Authorities said Wednesday that they have not yet determined if two cousins reported missing since the blast. The victims were found on the property where the blast occurred Tuesday. The explosion left a vast debris field scattered over the inland neighborhood in Ontario, California. Authorities said bomb teams were sent in to defuse any unexploded fireworks and render the area safe for the return of evacuated neighborhood residents.