You Ask, We Answer: Here is when Panda Express plans to open

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In Tuesday's "You Ask, We Answer" we are happy to bring you the answer to one of our most asked questions.

When is the new Panda Express going to open?

For that answer, we turned to Panda Restaurant Group Inc. who, after weeks of waiting, finally filled us in.

They hope to open in late August or early September.

The restaurant is being built at the corner of London Road and Clairemont Avenue.

Groundwork is underway for the 2,300 square foot restaurant which will have a drive-thru.

Company officials warn the opening date is just an estimate and won't gaurantee the location will open then.

