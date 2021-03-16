With backs against the wall, Blugolds embrace unique opportunity
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In any other year, the O'Brien Cup would have been awarded by now. UW-River Falls would have its sixth title, and UW-Eau Claire would wonder what could have been for the entire offseason.
After the NCAA canceled the Division III winter sports championships, the WIAC decided to expand the O'Brien Cup from a one game, winner-take-all format to a best-of-three format to provide extra ice time for qualifying teams.
UW-Eau Claire still has a chance to claim the Cup.
"I couldn't be happier about the way that the O'Brien Cup was set up this year," Blugolds head coach Erik Strand said Monday after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Falcons. "It would be very unsatisfying to go into the offseason with a night like tonight, the way that it had its conclusion. Instead, it's a true championship where we have that opportunity now to work on things and be stronger."
The Blugolds need to win the final two games of the series.
Game 2 can be seen here at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. Game 3 would be played Friday night at Hobbs Ice Arena.