Wisconsin Republicans move to protect conversion therapy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators are moving to ensure therapists, counselors and social workers can continue to try to persuade clients they’re not gay.

Both the Senate and Assembly are poised to take up a bill Tuesday that would block a proposed state Department of Safety and Professional Standards rule prohibiting so-called conversion therapy.

Mike Mikalsen, an aide to Sen. Steve Nass, co-chairman of the Legislature’s rules committee, says the DSPS can’t ban the practice through a rule because the Legislature hasn’t prohibited it in state law.

Both the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy and the National Association of Social Workers’ Wisconsin chapter have registered against the bill.