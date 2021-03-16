Utah campaign against porn marches on with phone filter plan

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah lawmakers have voted to require every cellphone and tablet sold in the state automatically block pornography. The proposal is the conservative state’s most recent move targeting online porn. Critics call it an intrusion on free speech. Supporters argue it’s a critical step to help parents keep explicit content away from kids who increasingly have their own electronic devices and more time online during the pandemic. Republican Gov. Spencer Cox hasn’t said if he will sign or veto the measure. But even if Cox signs it, the measure wouldn’t go into effect unless five other states enact similar laws.