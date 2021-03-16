US VP Harris: `status of women is the status of democracy’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is telling the U.N.’s premiere global body fighting for gender equality that “the status of women is the status of democracy” and the Biden administration will work to improve both. America’s first female vice president quoted the late U.S. first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, who helped draft the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as saying: “Without equality, there can be no democracy.” The decision to have Harris deliver the U.S. address marked a step up from the Trump administration’s lower level representation and reflected President Joe Biden’s commitment to putting women in top decision-making jobs and to multilateralism.