UN: Yemen conflict escalates as country speeds toward famine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is warning that an offensive by Houthi rebels in Yemen has escalated the nearly six-year conflict in the Arab world’s poorest nation as it “speeds towards a massive famine.” U.N. special envoy Martin Griffiths and U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock painted a grim picture Tuesday of the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Yemen, which is exacerbated by a government blockade of fuel ships entering the country’s main port. The intensified fighting has come amid an international and regional diplomatic push to end the conflict spurred by the Biden administration and its recent cease-fire proposal.