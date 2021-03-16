UK shifts foreign policy focus toward Asia post Brexit

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government says it will prioritize engagement with Asian countries in the coming decade, as the country unveiled a major shift in the country’s foreign policy and defense priorities after Brexit. The new strategy document envisions Britain “tilting” toward the Indo-Pacific region as the world’s “geopolitical and economic centre of gravity” moves east to countries such as China, India and Japan. Russia remains “the most acute threat to our security,” the government said, but the language on China is more muted. While acknowledging the challenges posed by a more assertive China, the review said the U.K. plans to continue pursuing a positive trade and investment relationship with Beijing.