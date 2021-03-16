Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A=
Section 2=
Quarterfinals=
Bloomington Jefferson 59, Edina 57
Chaska 57, Minnetonka 44
Eden Prairie 71, Prior Lake 45
Shakopee 73, Chanhassen 46
Section 6=
Quarterfinals=
Minneapolis South 56, Minneapolis Southwest 55
Robbinsdale Armstrong 67, Minneapolis Washburn 49
Class 2A=
Section 1=
First Round=
Caledonia 88, Winona Cotter 23
Goodhue 71, La Crescent 53
Lake City 49, Pine Island 31
St. Charles 89, Triton 84
Section 1=
Class 1A=
Section 1=
Second Round=
Schaeffer Academy 72, Glenville-Emmons 32
Second Round=
Lanesboro 64, Fillmore Central 55
Rushford-Peterson 74, Bethlehem Academy 43
Wabasha-Kellogg 38, Spring Grove 36
Section 2=
First Round=
BOLD 76, Sleepy Eye 62
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 58, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 52
Mountain Lake Area 77, AC/GE 60
Springfield 64, United South Central 54
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 65, Madelia 54
Section 6=
First Round=
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 71, Ortonville 33
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A=
Section 1=
Quarterfinals=
Farmington 86, New Prague 41
Lakeville South 66, Northfield 50
Rochester John Marshall 52, Owatonna 39
Section 2=
Quarterfinals=
Chaska 62, Bloomington Jefferson 28
Eden Prairie 71, Chanhassen 53
Minnetonka 68, Edina 36
Shakopee 46, Prior Lake 41
Section 6=
Quarterfinals=
Wayzata 69, Robbinsdale Armstrong 41
Class 3A=
Section 1=
Quarterfinals=
Austin 61, Winona 23
Kasson-Mantorville 78, Faribault 29
Class 2A=
Section 3=
First Round=
Montevideo 70, St. James Area 42
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 53, Eden Valley-Watkins 40
New London-Spicer 69, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 21
Redwood Valley 67, Jackson County Central 36
Windom 67, Pipestone 57
Section 5=
First Round=
Annandale 72, Minneapolis Henry 24
Maranatha Christian 54, Dassel-Cokato 49
Rockford 55, Breck 41
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 72, Blake 51
Watertown-Mayer 69, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 21
Section 6=
First Round=
Foley 65, Osakis 27
Milaca 51, Spectrum 47
Pine City 64, Mora 36
Royalton 53, Holdingford 48
Sauk Centre 61, Melrose 25
Class 1A=
Section 2=
First Round=
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 51, Schaeffer Academy 43
Section 2=
First Round=
United South Central 44, Madelia 28
Section 3=
Second Round=
Canby 33, MACCRAY 28
Hills-Beaver Creek 57, Murray County Central 39
Lac qui Parle Valley 58, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 51
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 41, Edgerton 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/