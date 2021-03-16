Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

9:49 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A=

Section 2=

Quarterfinals=

Bloomington Jefferson 59, Edina 57

Chaska 57, Minnetonka 44

Eden Prairie 71, Prior Lake 45

Shakopee 73, Chanhassen 46

Section 6=

Quarterfinals=

Minneapolis South 56, Minneapolis Southwest 55

Robbinsdale Armstrong 67, Minneapolis Washburn 49

Class 2A=

Section 1=

First Round=

Caledonia 88, Winona Cotter 23

Goodhue 71, La Crescent 53

Lake City 49, Pine Island 31

St. Charles 89, Triton 84

Section 1=

Class 1A=

Section 1=

Second Round=

Schaeffer Academy 72, Glenville-Emmons 32

Second Round=

Lanesboro 64, Fillmore Central 55

Rushford-Peterson 74, Bethlehem Academy 43

Wabasha-Kellogg 38, Spring Grove 36

Section 2=

First Round=

BOLD 76, Sleepy Eye 62

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 58, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 52

Mountain Lake Area 77, AC/GE 60

Springfield 64, United South Central 54

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 65, Madelia 54

Section 6=

First Round=

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 71, Ortonville 33

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinals=

Farmington 86, New Prague 41

Lakeville South 66, Northfield 50

Rochester John Marshall 52, Owatonna 39

Section 2=

Quarterfinals=

Chaska 62, Bloomington Jefferson 28

Eden Prairie 71, Chanhassen 53

Minnetonka 68, Edina 36

Shakopee 46, Prior Lake 41

Section 6=

Quarterfinals=

Wayzata 69, Robbinsdale Armstrong 41

Class 3A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinals=

Austin 61, Winona 23

Kasson-Mantorville 78, Faribault 29

Class 2A=

Section 3=

First Round=

Montevideo 70, St. James Area 42

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 53, Eden Valley-Watkins 40

New London-Spicer 69, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 21

Redwood Valley 67, Jackson County Central 36

Windom 67, Pipestone 57

Section 5=

First Round=

Annandale 72, Minneapolis Henry 24

Maranatha Christian 54, Dassel-Cokato 49

Rockford 55, Breck 41

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 72, Blake 51

Watertown-Mayer 69, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 21

Section 6=

First Round=

Foley 65, Osakis 27

Milaca 51, Spectrum 47

Pine City 64, Mora 36

Royalton 53, Holdingford 48

Sauk Centre 61, Melrose 25

Class 1A=

Section 2=

First Round=

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 51, Schaeffer Academy 43

Section 2=

First Round=

United South Central 44, Madelia 28

Section 3=

Second Round=

Canby 33, MACCRAY 28

Hills-Beaver Creek 57, Murray County Central 39

Lac qui Parle Valley 58, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 51

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 41, Edgerton 27

___

