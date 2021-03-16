Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Irondale 7, Minnehaha Academy 3
Pine City 8, Big Lake 4
Red Lake Falls 7, Crookston 1
Waseca 4, Winona 1
Worthington 5, Marshall 4, 2OT
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Lakeville North 2, Hastings 0
Class 2A=
Section 1=
Quarterfinals=
Bloomington Jefferson 3, Shakopee 2
Northfield 4, Rochester Century 0
Owatonna 2, Dodge County 0
Section 2=
Quarterfinals=
Eden Prairie 1, Chaska/Chanhassen 0, 2OT
Holy Family Catholic 9, New Prague 0
Minnetonka 2, Prior Lake 0
Section 3=
Quarterfinals=
Apple Valley 4, Lakeville North 2
Burnsville 7, Park (Cottage Grove) 0
Eastview 5, Hastings 0
Rosemount 4, Eagan 2
Section 4=
Quarterfinals=
Hill-Murray 6, White Bear Lake 0
Mounds View 3, East Ridge 2
Roseville 3, Woodbury 2
Stillwater 10, Irondale/St. Anthony 0
Section 5=
Quarterfinals=
Centennial 4, Anoka 0
Rogers 2, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 0
Section 6=
Quarterfinals=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7, Hopkins/Park 0
Blake 1, Cretin-Derham Hall 0
Wayzata 13, Minnehaha Academy 0
Section 7=
Quarterfinals=
Andover 15, Princeton 0
Forest Lake 5, St. Francis 1
Grand Rapids 5, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 0
Section 8=
Quarterfinals=
Alexandria 2, Buffalo 1
Brainerd 4, Sartell/Sauk Rapids Co-op 0
Moorhead 4, St. Cloud Girls Hockey 1
Roseau 8, Bemidji 0
Class 1A=
Section 1=
Quarterfinals=
Austin 10, Waseca 1
Red Wing 4, Winona Cotter 0
Section 2=
Quarterfinals=
Hutchinson 4, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0
New Ulm 3, LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 0
Section 3=
Quarterfinals=
Marshall 4, Mankato West 3
Section 5=
Quarterfinals=
Breck 5, Holy Angels 1
Minneapolis 6, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 1
Orono 6, Pine City 0
Section 7=
Quarterfinals=
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 4, North Shore Storm 1
Duluth Marshall 8, International Falls 1
Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 3, Eveleth-Gilbert 2
Section 8=
Semifinals=
Thief River Falls 5, Crookston 4
Warroad 7, East Grand Forks 0
___
