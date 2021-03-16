Traditions on hold, justices near a year of phone arguments

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arguments at the Supreme Court have looked and sounded a lot different over the past year. The justices have now heard nearly 50 arguments by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic. And more than 100 attorneys have called in to the virtual sessions, some thousands of miles from Washington. The court has said it will hear arguments by phone at least through March. But it’s unclear when in-person arguments might resume or what, if anything, might change when they do. The past year has forced the court to alter its traditions in ways it would likely not otherwise have considered.