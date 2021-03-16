Tokyo Olympic torch relay: Masks, quiet cheering and caution

TOKYO (AP) — Organizers plan to exercise extreme caution when the Olympic torch relay starts next week. They know any stumble could imperil the opening of the Tokyo Games in just over four months. The relay is scheduled to begin on March 25 from northeastern Fukushima prefecture. It will crisscross Japan for four months with 10,000 runners carrying the torch. It’s also a symbolic curtain raiser for the postponed Olympics. Organizers say they will stop or reroute the torch if they they need to. The Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23 followed. The Paralympics follow on Aug. 24.