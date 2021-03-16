‘They told me I was a miracle’: Bruce woman shares battle with COVID-19

(WQOW) - When Ana Altendorf was taken by ambulance on Nov. 13, 2020, she had to leave her husband behind with neither of them prepared for what was to come.

"He couldn't come because of COVID safety, and he told me, as he shut the door and watched me leave, he didn't know if I was gonna come back," Altendorf recalled.

Altendorf was healthy and had been taking precautions to protect herself from COVID-19. She still caught it, and found herself taking a turn for the worse.

"It was so weird, I wasn't even gasping for air," Altendorf said. "I never felt that I needed oxygen. And they said just take your gold necklace, put it in your purse, and we're going to have to intubate you. And I told them, you know you're not doing that to me, no you're not. And they said we're not asking you, we have to do it. And after that, I was gone. I didn't know what happened to me."

An hour and a half away from her home in Bruce, Altendorf woke up in Eau Claire's Marshfield Clinic, where she had just spent the last two weeks in a coma, with a case of COVID so severe that a priest was brought in to bless her. Doctors feared she wouldn't make it through the virus.

Even after Ana was moved out of the ICU, her battle toward recovery was far from over.

Weak from the coma and suffering side effects from COVID-19, Ana was unable to walk. But after a few days, she began to regain movement, walking laps each day.

Altendorf was released from the hospital on Dec. 23, 2020 into the arms of her waiting husband, Randy, just in time for Christmas.

"Just seeing him was like, oh my God, I'm alive," Ana said, remembering the moment she was reunited with her husband.

Whether it be the care of hardworking doctors and nurses, the prayers of loved ones from around the world, or the love that comes with 23 years of marriage, Altendorf’s recovery is nothing short of a miracle.

"It was a very close call for me to the other side, but it wasn't my time to go," she said.

Altendorf's battle is far from over, though. Due to the stress that came with hospitalization, she's developed shingles, putting plans for physical therapy on hold. That's left her unable to walk anywhere besides the comfort of her home.

As Altendorf continues to fight toward full recovery, she's expressing gratitude for everyone that's supporting her and says these struggles only further prove just how serious this virus can be.