Spike Lee to head Cannes Film Festival jury

NEW YORK (AP) — Spike Lee, who was set to lead the jury at last year’s Cannes Film Festival that was ultimately canceled by the pandemic, will preside over this year’s jury instead. The French Riviera festival on Tuesday announced that Lee will be president of the jury for the 74th Cannes. Usually held in May, this year’s Cannes Film Festival has been delayed by the health crisis. It will be held July 6-July 17. Lee is the first Black person to head the Cannes jury, which selects one of cinema’s top prizes, the Palme d’Or. Selections for this year’s festival will be announced in early June.