Some Myanmar protests escape violence, but tensions remain

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Demonstrators in several areas of Myanmar protesting last month’s seizure of power by the military held small, peaceful marches before dawn, avoiding confrontations with security forces who have shot dead scores of their countrymen in the past few days. Still, tensions remained high Tuesday in Myanmar’s biggest city, Yangon, where casualties have been the highest. There were several unconfirmed reports that police had again fired on demonstrators in the city. The United Nations said Monday that at least 138 protesters have been killed in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 military coup.