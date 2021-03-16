Schools weigh whether to seat students closer together

BOSTON (AP) — New evidence that it may be safe for schools to seat students 3 feet apart — half of the previous recommended distance — could offer a way to return more of the nation’s children to classrooms with limited space. Social distancing guidelines have remained a major hurdle for districts across the U.S. Debate around the issue flared last week when a study suggested that masked students can be seated as close as 3 feet apart with no increased risk to them or teachers. Massachusetts has backed the 3-foot guideline for months. Illinois and Indiana are also allowing 3 feet of distance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now exploring the idea too.