Report: Being overweight leads to higher risk of COVID-19 death

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Age is the main factor when it comes to the chance of death by COVID-19, but being overweight is now a close second.

The risk of death from COVID-19 is about 10 times higher in countries where most of the population is overweight, according to the World Obesity Federation. Being overweight can lead to cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes - which leaves patients vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Here in Wisconsin, 67 percent of all adults in the state are either overweight or obese.

Kjirstin Thull, Inspire Nutrition club owner in Eau Claire, told News 18 maintaining a consistent diet is essential for staying fit and losing weight.

"Our general plan is to really focus on getting three healthy meals and two healthy snacks a day," Thull said. "If their goal is to lose weight, we substitute some of those meals for shakes because it is a great way to help get really great, awesome nutrition at a lower calorie cost."

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that people over the age of 16 with certain medical conditions - including those with a body mass index over 25 - will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on March 22.

