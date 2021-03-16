Queens DA moves to drop 700 sex work-related prosecutions

NEW YORK (AP) — The district attorney of Queens announced says she is requesting the dismissal of nearly 700 cases involving prostitution-related offenses. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also said Tuesday that he would push for statewide decriminalization of sex work. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz says she is requesting the dismissal of hundreds of cases against people who were charged with prostitution, loitering for the purpose of engaging in prostitution, and similar offenses. The move to drop hundreds of prosecutions follows the state Legislature’s action last month to repeal a law against loitering for the purpose of engaging in prostitution.