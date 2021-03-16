Police: 1 dead, 2 held in shooting at Boise State University

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho say they’re holding two suspects in a fatal shooting on the campus of Boise State University. Police tweeted that officers responded to a call about shots fired at around 11:30 Monday night. They found a victim who was taken to a hospital and died. Officers also searched the surrounding area and took two suspects into custody. The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting at Jade Hall. A second alert urged people to shelter in place. An all-clear message was sent early Tuesday before an hour had passed.