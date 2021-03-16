Skip to Content

Pizza, smoothie and wings: Focused Antetokounmpo on a roll

WASHINGTON (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t thinking ahead to the playoffs. He isn’t even thinking about the Milwaukee Bucks’ upcoming showdown against the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers. After a third consecutive triple-double, the NBA’s back-to-back reigning MVP had his mind set on an off day pepperoni pizza, smoothie and chicken wings. Antetokounmpo is taking daily 20-minute walks and trying to keep his focus in the moment this season. Sometimes that’s even play by play within a game. The result is less stress about how the season will end and some of his best basketball. He’ll worry about the playoffs when they arrive.

