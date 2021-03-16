Our new snow won’t last through the week

After 2.6'' of snow fell across the Eau Claire area Monday night, Tuesday started with a winter scene. We will begin melting snow through Tuesday afternoon. However, mother nature may have a little more to say about our snowfall totals for this week.

Tuesday will be gray and quiet with temperatures climbing back into the low 40s in the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the northeast from 5 to 10 mph. It will be cloudy for most of the day but we will see a few breaks in the clouds in the late afternoon.

Overnight, lows will drop towards 30 as a weak wave ejects out of the Dakotas. There may be a few light snow chances through Minnesota and western Wisconsin Wednesday morning.

This wave will produce light flurries and in it's strongest form, maybe a few tenths of an inch of accumulating snow.

But, temperatures will be a big player in whether or not it will be snow or if it could turn to light drizzle. The possibility for weak drizzle or flurries will be possible through the early afternoon, too.

Any accumulation will be light. Liquid amounts won't exceed 0.05'' in most places. Not everyone will see precipitation and most that do won't be able to measure it up to much.

After that, St. Patrick's Day looks nice with a partly cloudy sky by the afternoon and highs in the upper 40s. We may even hit the 50s if we clear out quickly.

The rest of the week goes back to spring with 50s and maybe even a few 60s possible by the weekend