Olson’s Ice Cream unveils new St. Patrick’s Day malt

Eau Claire (WQOW) - You can scoop up a new St. Patrick's Day-themed malt at a local ice cream store.

Olson's Ice Cream in Eau Claire is introducing a new shaker malt called Luckylicious. Manager Lisa Strasburg told News 18 the name is meant to represent the lucky four-leaf clover associated with St. Patrick's Day.

"We created the name, Luckylicious, because the theme of St. Patrick's Day is having luck," Strasburg said. "It's exciting to have a different flavor for our customers to come in and try."

The Luckylicious malt debuts Wednesday, but get it fast. The Luckylicious malt will be gone at the end of the month.