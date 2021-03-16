Northern Indiana girl died from asphyxiation: prosecutors

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl whose body was found in a wooded area just hours after she was reported missing last week apparently died from asphyxiation. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says an autopsy revealed a preliminary determination of homicide by asphyxiation in the death of Grace Ross. Further test results are pending. The St. Joseph County Probate Court on Monday ordered a 14-year-old boy who was arrested in her death to remain detained. Authorities say Grace was found dead Friday night in New Carlisle, some 75 miles east of Chicago, about two hours after she was reported missing.