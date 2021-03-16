Naval Academy sets penalties for COVID-19 rules violators

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The U.S. Naval Academy has established penalties for midshipmen who violate its COVID-19 restrictions. The Capital Gazette reports a memo approved on March 11 says the first time a midshipman violates the Naval Academy’s rules intended to slow the spread of COVID 19 they face getting demerits. An offense will also mean the loss of a weekend of liberty when it’s restored and an additional seven days of restrictions. An email from Brigade Executive Officer Ashley Boddiford said leaders of the Brigade of Midshipmen advocated letting the mids themselves stop classmates from breaking the restrictions, but that idea didn’t work.